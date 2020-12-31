Fantasy Basketball 2020: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 3

Fantasy Basketball 2020: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 3December 31, 2020
Through the first few weeks of the NBA season, many fantasy managers tinker with the last two or three spots in their starting lineups, hoping to land that undrafted steal.
As head coaches experiment with lineup adjustments, they should use foresight to identify the best assets on the waiver wire. Perhaps the player showed flashes in the bubble last summer and has an opportunity at a bigger role this season. As is the case every year, veterans will look to reinvent themselves with new teams. Of course, injuries also change rotations.
Looking ahead to Week 3, we will highlight players who should land on your watch list—all of whom are available in more than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues.
Who's building off of some momentum from The Bubble? How will the Memphis Grizzlies fill a void in the backcourt following Ja Morant's injury? Is there a new face with the Detroit Pistons on the rise?
C Enes Kanter, Portland Trail Blazers (33 Percent Rostered)
Enes Kanter can log a double-double in his sleep. That's a positive for managers who know exactly what to expect from the Portland Trail Blazers' backup center.
Kanter has carved out a decent role in the Blazers frontcourt. He will hold on to that role with Zach Collins sidelined indefinitely after undergoing surgery to fix a left medial malleolus stress fracture.
In each of the past two outings, Kanter recorded double-digit points and rebounds. He's played 22 or more minutes in three out of four contests, so you don't have to worry about a sudden drop-off in playing time unless head coach Terry Stotts expands Harry Giles' role.
If you need a center who can provide a boost in field-goal percentage, points and rebounds, grab Kanter for the upcoming week.
SG/SF Josh Jackson, Detroit Pistons (35 Percent Rostered)
Josh Jackson moved into the first unit for the Detroit Pistons' third game. He made another start Tuesday.
Thus far, the fourth-year veteran has made a strong early impression with his new team. Jackson averages 17.3 points and six rebounds per contest. He's also recorded a steal and a block in each of the past three games.
Forward Blake Griffin exited the Pistons' previous outing after he took an elbow to the head from Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman. He's in the concussion protocol. Without him, Detroit would need to spread the scoring responsibility, which makes Jackson a strong pickup option for the next few games.
When you consider Jackson's defensive statistics while averaging 26.3 minutes per game, he's a must-add player whether or not head coach Dwane Casey keeps him in the starting lineup.
SG/SF Luguentz Dort, Oklahoma City Thunder (51 Percent Rostered)
Managers should grab Luguentz Dort before he becomes a popular breakout candidate. At that point, you won't find him on the waiver wire.
Dort starts for a rebuilding Oklahoma City Thunder squad that should feature its youngsters through the 2020-21 campaign. He's made consistent contributions in the points and triples with a sprinkle of steals in his first two outings.
He averages 18.7 points, three triples and 3.7 rebounds per contest. Because of his defensive prowess, he will likely snag a steal or two in most matchups. As a starter with the ability to score at a high volume, the 21-year-old will reward managers who are looking for primary playmakers with some upside.
Dort's growth through his sophomore season should yield rewards in the fantasy realm.
PG Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzles (16 Percent Rostered)
Tyus Jones could handle primary ball-handling duties for the next month. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Ja Morant will miss three to five weeks of action because of an ankle sprain.
On Monday, Morant went down with the injury, and Jones took on a big role to finish the contest.
If you are drawn to acquisitions primed to play a lot of minutes, Jones is an ideal option. Because Morant is a huge part of the offense, averaging 26.3 points through three contests, Jones should notch double-digit point totals while starting in the Grizzlies backcourt.
Jones has sticky hands on the defensive end, so you will also add some steals to your lineup. He has four in the past two contests.