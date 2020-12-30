NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Spencer Dinwiddie Contract, Nets Trade, More

0 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The 2020-21 season was supposed to be the year Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie showcased his adaptability and "glue guy" mentality.

Dinwiddie started in 49 of 64 games last year, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds while frequently carrying the offensive load in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving dealing with injuries throughout the year.

The 27-year-old's role was bound to be different this season with both Irving and Durant returning to the rotation. Still, Dinwiddie was looking forward to being the player who plugged holes and did whatever the team needed in pursuit of a championship.

Brooklyn still figures to contend for a title, but Dinwiddie probably won't be on the floor even in the event the Nets make a deep run. He suffered a partially torn ACL over the weekend and will undergo surgery.

There are questions as to Dinwiddie's future in Brooklyn. He has a player option worth just over $12.3 million for next season, and it is unknown whether the injury has lessened his value.

Here is the latest on Dinwiddie's impending decision in addition to the possibility the Nets could trade the versatile guard, plus an update on the Boston Celtics.