NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Spencer Dinwiddie Contract, Nets Trade, MoreDecember 30, 2020
NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Spencer Dinwiddie Contract, Nets Trade, More
The 2020-21 season was supposed to be the year Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie showcased his adaptability and "glue guy" mentality.
Dinwiddie started in 49 of 64 games last year, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds while frequently carrying the offensive load in the backcourt with Kyrie Irving dealing with injuries throughout the year.
The 27-year-old's role was bound to be different this season with both Irving and Durant returning to the rotation. Still, Dinwiddie was looking forward to being the player who plugged holes and did whatever the team needed in pursuit of a championship.
Brooklyn still figures to contend for a title, but Dinwiddie probably won't be on the floor even in the event the Nets make a deep run. He suffered a partially torn ACL over the weekend and will undergo surgery.
There are questions as to Dinwiddie's future in Brooklyn. He has a player option worth just over $12.3 million for next season, and it is unknown whether the injury has lessened his value.
Here is the latest on Dinwiddie's impending decision in addition to the possibility the Nets could trade the versatile guard, plus an update on the Boston Celtics.
Execs Split on Dinwiddie's Option Decision
Given his size, skill set and general productivity, Dinwiddie previously seemed a likely candidate to opt-out and test his value in free agency.
Now, executives seem split on the matter.
Some league insiders told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype they feel Dinwiddie is likely to decline the option because of this summer's rather weak free-agent class. A former Western Conference executive also cited teams having more cap space. However, other personnel seem to feel the injury will play a role.
Dinwiddie previously tore his ACL in his collegiate days at Colorado. One Eastern Conference executive told Scotto multiple ACL injuries could possibly scare off potential suitors and prompt Dinwiddie to exercise his option.
The injury consideration is certainly valid, but Dinwiddie has shown he is more than capable of being a starting-caliber guard for a playoff contender. He would likely be worth more than $12.3 million in the open market.
The 27-year-old has the advantage of youth over veterans like Kyle Lowry and Mike Conley, both of whom can be re-signed using bird rights, per Spotrac.
Victor Oladipo could rebuild his value as a former All-Star combo guard, but he can also be re-signed using bird rights. Chris Paul and Jrue Holiday have player options they might not decline, with the Milwaukee Bucks possibly choosing to extend Holiday.
In other words, Dinwiddie might be one of the most desirable unrestricted free-agent guards, and it is also possible the Nets let the L.A. native walk if they can win without Dinwiddie.
Still, the injury has made things more complicated.
Will Nets Look for Backcourt Help?
Dinwiddie's injury also raises the question of whether the Nets could seek backcourt upgrades.
Brooklyn has another do-it-all guard in Caris LeVert, who is averaging 17.0 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals through the first four games. Landry Shamet will be relied upon to provide shooting off the bench.
However, there are some questions as to Brooklyn's overall backcourt depth, especially at the point guard spot. Chris Chiozza is on a two-way deal, and Bruce Brown has hardly played thus far. One Eastern Conference exec told Michael Scotto they believe the Nets could look to acquire a point guard, possibly packaging Dinwiddie in a deal.
"I think Brooklyn will look to trade for another point guard," the exec told Scotto. "They could look to move Spencer with a pick to get a player."
Would a team be willing to take on an injured Dinwiddie in order to acquire future value? It might be a no-brainer if Dinwiddie were under contract for next year, but the possibility he could opt-out complicates matters.
It is also unknown what kind of guard types could be had later in the year. Perhaps someone like a Derrick Rose would be made available by the deadline.
In any case, execs clearly wonder whether the Nets have the backcourt depth to last the entirety of the 2019-20 season.
Celtics Expected to Pick Up Options on Multiple Youngsters
The Boston Celtics signed Jayson Tatum to a max rookie extension earlier in the offseason, and they are likely to pick up club options on multiple youngsters.
Former Celtics exec and Radio.com Insider Ryan McDonough reported Boston is expected to pick up club options on Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Romeo Langford.
The Williams boys are defensive stalwarts in the frontcourt.
Robert offers rim protection and dives to the cup for easy deuces at the basket on the other end. The former Texas A&M standout has the athleticism to switch on to smaller guards, and that athleticism makes him a tremendous rim-runner type.
Grant has upside as a floor-spacing forward with excellent court vision, and he also displays some versatility in guarding multiple positions on the defensive end.
Langford's place in Boston's future is slightly more confusing. He had surgery on his shooting wrist in September, and it is unclear when he will return. Still, Celtics general manager Danny Ainge suggested in October the team remains high on the former Indiana star.
Boston will keep its youngsters to maintain depth and hope the two Williams and Langford continue to make strides over the course of this year and going forward.
All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.