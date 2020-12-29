    Bucks Set NBA Record with 29 Made 3s in Blowout Win vs. Heat

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 30, 2020

    Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks shoots the ball against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in New York. (Mike Stobe/Pool Photo via AP)
    Mike Strobe/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Bucks set the NBA's single-game record for three-pointers with 29 on Tuesday as they battled the Miami Heat at American Airlines Arena. 

    Sam Merrill sank the record-breaking bucket with 6:07 left in regulation to give the Bucks a 131-86 lead. 

    The Houston Rockets previously held the record at 27, setting the mark in April 2019 against the Phoenix Suns. That broke the Rockets' previously held record of 26 in January of the same year.

        

