WWE and AEW Stars Who Made the Biggest Jumps in 2020

0 of 10

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Several stars were able to make the most of this year's unfortunate circumstances and create greatness in WWE and AEW's empty arenas.

Drew McIntyre and Jon Moxley were arguably the MVPs for the two companies throughout the year because of their consistency as world champions. They never failed to deliver whenever it mattered most and were firmly positioned as the faces of their respective flagship shows.

Although fans could always rely on them being at the top of WWE Raw and AEW Dynamite, the rest of the landscape on both shows was constantly changing. October's WWE Draft saw multiple names go from Raw to SmackDown and vice versa, while Dynamite has benefited from bringing in a handful of talent from WWE and elsewhere.

The debuts themselves made for exciting moments and gave fans plenty to look forward to.

Sometimes a change in scenery is all that's needed to revitalize one's career. It worked wonders for Moxley in 2019, and others were wise enough to follow in his footsteps this year and experience similar success.

Whether it was Raw and SmackDown Superstars switching shows, a top prospect from NXT getting called up or wrestlers leaving WWE for greener pastures in AEW, these were the 10 talents who made the biggest jumps in 2020.