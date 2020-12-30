Ranking WWE and AEW's Best New Additions of 2020

0 of 7

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

With a global pandemic taking up most of the year, 2020 has left a lot of industries in a state of uncertainty, including pro wrestling.

WWE and All Elite Wrestling, two companies that started off the year touring arenas with thousands of fans in attendance every week, are now holding shows with zero or few people in the stands.

The number of people who have been signed to new contracts has dropped significantly compared to recent years, but both promotions have brought in a handful of fresh faces in 2020.

Most of WWE's signings have been developmental talents, while AEW has added several new names to its roster who now appear on television regularly.

Let's look back at some of the best hires from the past 12 months and rank them based on what they have brought to their respective companies since signing on the dotted line.