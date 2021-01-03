2021 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 17January 4, 2021
2021 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 17
The end of the regular season means one of two things for NFL fans depending on where their team is in the standings.
The fortunate ones can now turn their attention toward the playoffs as their squads compete for the Lombardi Trophy. Those who are not lucky enough to watch their teams in the postseason will turn their attention toward the draft and the players who could help change that in the coming years.
With that in mind, here is a look at the full list of first-round picks for the 2021 NFL draft.
The order is per Tankathon.
Picks 1-10
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
2. New York Jets
3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
4. Atlanta Falcons
5. Cincinnati Bengals
6. Philadelphia Eagles
7. Detroit Lions
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Denver Broncos
10. Dallas Cowboys
The biggest storyline with the top-10 picks, as is so often the case, will be how many quarterbacks are selected.
It seems like a slam dunk the Jacksonville Jaguars will draft Clemson's Trevor Lawrence as they look for their first franchise cornerstone at quarterback since perhaps Mark Brunell when the team started in the 1990s.
The bigger questions come after Lawrence, as teams will need to decide if Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones are worth top-10 choices as potential franchise building blocks.
It's not as if there aren't plenty of other options to choose from at different positions, as Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith are just some of the potential Pro Bowlers who could hear their names called near the top of the draft.
Picks 11-20
11. New York Giants
12. San Francisco 49ers
13. Los Angeles Chargers
14. Minnesota Vikings
15. New England Patriots
16. Arizona Cardinals
17. Las Vegas Raiders
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Washington Football Team
20. Chicago Bears
Frankly, quarterback will be the biggest storyline in this group of draft picks as well.
After all, it is unlikely five quarterbacks will be taken in the top 10, which will give these teams that aren't far away from competing for a playoff spot an opportunity to take a potential signal-caller of the future.
It wasn't long ago Deshaun Watson fell to No. 12 in the 2017 NFL draft in large part because the Chicago Bears thought selecting Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 was a better idea than taking a national championship winner from Clemson. Someone else's mistake in the 2021 draft could represent an opportunity for these teams, much like it did for the Houston Texans that year.
Outside of the quarterbacks, look for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to potentially go in this group of picks.
Picks 21-32
21. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
22. Indianapolis Colts
23. Cleveland Browns
24. Tennessee Titans
25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26. Baltimore Ravens
27. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
29. New Orleans Saints
30. Buffalo Bills
31. Green Bay Packers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
This where teams tend to look for the best player available instead of need.
After all, these squads were all largely good enough to compete for playoff spots in 2020 and may not have the glaring needs at quarterback and other positions as the teams at the top of the draft.
With that in mind, Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, Miami pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman may be taken in this group of picks.
Who knows, the Green Bay Packers may even take a wide receiver in the first round.