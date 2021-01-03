    2021 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 17

    

      The end of the regular season means one of two things for NFL fans depending on where their team is in the standings.

      The fortunate ones can now turn their attention toward the playoffs as their squads compete for the Lombardi Trophy. Those who are not lucky enough to watch their teams in the postseason will turn their attention toward the draft and the players who could help change that in the coming years.

      With that in mind, here is a look at the full list of first-round picks for the 2021 NFL draft.

      The order is per Tankathon.

    Picks 1-10

      1. Jacksonville Jaguars

      2. New York Jets

      3. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

      4. Atlanta Falcons

      5. Cincinnati Bengals

      6. Philadelphia Eagles

      7. Detroit Lions

      8. Carolina Panthers

      9. Denver Broncos

      10. Dallas Cowboys

                  

      The biggest storyline with the top-10 picks, as is so often the case, will be how many quarterbacks are selected.

      It seems like a slam dunk the Jacksonville Jaguars will draft Clemson's Trevor Lawrence as they look for their first franchise cornerstone at quarterback since perhaps Mark Brunell when the team started in the 1990s.

      The bigger questions come after Lawrence, as teams will need to decide if Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones are worth top-10 choices as potential franchise building blocks.

      It's not as if there aren't plenty of other options to choose from at different positions, as Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith are just some of the potential Pro Bowlers who could hear their names called near the top of the draft.

    Picks 11-20

      11. New York Giants

      12. San Francisco 49ers

      13. Los Angeles Chargers

      14. Minnesota Vikings

      15. New England Patriots

      16. Arizona Cardinals

      17. Las Vegas Raiders

      18. Miami Dolphins

      19. Washington Football Team

      20. Chicago Bears

                    

      Frankly, quarterback will be the biggest storyline in this group of draft picks as well.

      After all, it is unlikely five quarterbacks will be taken in the top 10, which will give these teams that aren't far away from competing for a playoff spot an opportunity to take a potential signal-caller of the future.

      It wasn't long ago Deshaun Watson fell to No. 12 in the 2017 NFL draft in large part because the Chicago Bears thought selecting Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2 was a better idea than taking a national championship winner from Clemson. Someone else's mistake in the 2021 draft could represent an opportunity for these teams, much like it did for the Houston Texans that year.

      Outside of the quarterbacks, look for Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to potentially go in this group of picks.

    Picks 21-32

      21. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

      22. Indianapolis Colts

      23. Cleveland Browns

      24. Tennessee Titans

      25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      26. Baltimore Ravens

      27. New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)

      28. Pittsburgh Steelers

      29. New Orleans Saints

      30. Buffalo Bills

      31. Green Bay Packers

      32. Kansas City Chiefs

                 

      This where teams tend to look for the best player available instead of need.

      After all, these squads were all largely good enough to compete for playoff spots in 2020 and may not have the glaring needs at quarterback and other positions as the teams at the top of the draft.

      With that in mind, Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, Miami pass-rusher Jaelan Phillips, Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis, Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave and Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman may be taken in this group of picks.

      Who knows, the Green Bay Packers may even take a wide receiver in the first round.