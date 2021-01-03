2021 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 17

0 of 3

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The end of the regular season means one of two things for NFL fans depending on where their team is in the standings.

The fortunate ones can now turn their attention toward the playoffs as their squads compete for the Lombardi Trophy. Those who are not lucky enough to watch their teams in the postseason will turn their attention toward the draft and the players who could help change that in the coming years.

With that in mind, here is a look at the full list of first-round picks for the 2021 NFL draft.

The order is per Tankathon.