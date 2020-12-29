    Aaron Rodgers: Eagles Fan Once Threw a Battery at Me During Game in Philadelphia

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Philadelphia fans and stories about batteries, name a more iconic duo.

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday and talked about his interactions with Philly fans, which he described as the funniest trash-talkers among the NFL's fan bases. But he also said he once was hit on his helmet by a battery during a game:

    Philadelphia's most famous battery story, of course, involves a few Phillies fans hurling batteries at J.D. Drew. The backstory was that Drew refused to sign with the team after it drafted him No. 2 overall in 1997. So when Drew, who ultimately was drafted again and signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998, made his first appearance at Veterans Stadium in 1999, well, he wasn't welcomed with open arms. 

    There isn't a similar backstory for Rodgers. That one was just Philly being Philly. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Davante Adams in reach of Packers' triple crown of receiving records

      Davante Adams in reach of Packers' triple crown of receiving records
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Davante Adams in reach of Packers' triple crown of receiving records

      Zach Kruse
      via Packers Wire

      Rodgers: Eagles Fan Once Threw a Battery at Me During Game in Philadelphia

      Rodgers: Eagles Fan Once Threw a Battery at Me During Game in Philadelphia
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers: Eagles Fan Once Threw a Battery at Me During Game in Philadelphia

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Browns, Ravens, Titans Clinch Playoff Spots with Week 17 Wins

      Browns, Ravens, Titans Clinch Playoff Spots with Week 17 Wins
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Browns, Ravens, Titans Clinch Playoff Spots with Week 17 Wins

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers Overtakes Mahomes as MVP Betting Favorite Entering Week 17

      Rodgers Overtakes Mahomes as MVP Betting Favorite Entering Week 17
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Rodgers Overtakes Mahomes as MVP Betting Favorite Entering Week 17

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report