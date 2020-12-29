Aaron Rodgers: Eagles Fan Once Threw a Battery at Me During Game in Philadelphia

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Philadelphia fans and stories about batteries, name a more iconic duo.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday and talked about his interactions with Philly fans, which he described as the funniest trash-talkers among the NFL's fan bases. But he also said he once was hit on his helmet by a battery during a game:

Philadelphia's most famous battery story, of course, involves a few Phillies fans hurling batteries at J.D. Drew. The backstory was that Drew refused to sign with the team after it drafted him No. 2 overall in 1997. So when Drew, who ultimately was drafted again and signed by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998, made his first appearance at Veterans Stadium in 1999, well, he wasn't welcomed with open arms.

There isn't a similar backstory for Rodgers. That one was just Philly being Philly.