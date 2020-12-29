Arkansas vs. TCU Texas Bowl Canceled Due to COVID-19 Complications

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Texas Bowl scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET between the Arkansas Razorbacks and TCU Horned Frogs has been canceled.

Bowl officials reportedly reached out to a team in hopes that it would take TCU's place in the game, according to Otis Kirk of Pig Trail Nation, but the unnamed squad could not do so.

The Texas Bowl was established in 2006 and has been played every year since. Both Arkansas and TCU would have been making their second Texas Bowl appearances, as Arkansas beat Texas in 2014 and TCU beat Houston in 2007.

Because of the unique circumstances surrounding this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced many teams to decline bowl invitations, the Razorbacks were set to play in a bowl game despite going just 3-7.

Although Arkansas' record wasn't impressive, it made strides in its first season under head coach Sam Pittman after going 2-10 in both 2018 and 2019.

Notably, the Razorbacks beat Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Tennessee, and lost by three points or fewer against Auburn, LSU and Missouri.

TCU went 6-4 this season, which was an improvement over last year's 5-7 mark that resulted in the Horned Frogs missing out on a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

TCU's biggest wins came against the likes of Texas and Oklahoma State, and they lost to Iowa State by only three points.

With the Texas Bowl no longer on the table, the New Year's Eve bowl slate is down to the Armed Forces Bowl (Tulsa vs. Mississippi State), Arizona Bowl (Ball State vs. San Jose State) and Liberty Bowl (West Virginia vs. Army).