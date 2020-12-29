Garrett Cleavinger Traded to Dodgers from Phillies in 3-Team Deal with Rays

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies traded pitcher Garrett Cleavinger to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-team deal that netted Philly pitcher Jose Alvarado from the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays acquired infielder Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later from the Dodgers.

Cleavinger, 26, has appeared in just one game in his MLB career, giving up a run and two hits in 0.2 innings of work for the Phillies in 2020. In five seasons in the minor leagues, he's gone 19-12 with a 4.08 ERA and 1.38 WHIP in 140 appearances, all out of the bullpen.

Alvarado, 25, has spent the past four seasons with the Rays, going 2-15 with a 3.46 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 161 strikeouts in 149 appearances (one start) and 132.2 innings. He's also posted 15 saves.

Paulson, 23, has yet to make an MLB appearance. In two seasons in the minors, he's hit .253 with 26 homers and 125 RBI.

It's a logical move for a Phillies team that desperately needs to address a bullpen that was easily the team's biggest weakness in 2020. Alvarado is a low-risk, fairly cheap addition that brings nice upside to the bullpen:

Nonetheless, the Phillies will need to further address the bullpen if they are to be serious contenders in 2020. Tuesday's trade isn't the sort of deal Phillies fans are waiting on, with all eyes on the free agency of All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto, but it's the first step in fixing a bullpen sorely in need of upgrades.

For the Dodgers, Cleavinger boasts upside as an option in the bullpen, while the Rays continued to trim payroll and add young prospects after dealing away ace Blake Snell to the San Diego Padres on Monday.