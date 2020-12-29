Jerry Jones Talks Cowboys Offense, Kellen Moore Amid Boise State HC Rumors

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have been without Dak Prescott for most of the season after the star quarterback suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in October.

On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones told Shan Shariff and Mike Fisher on 105.3 The Fan that the injury and others to the offensive line, paired with the defense's struggles, led the team to ask offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to go with a more run-heavy approach to play-calling in an effort to chew up time of possession:

"The challenge here all year long, has been how to complement, and frankly not only adjust for our lack of players with injuries, Dak being specific, and the offensive line, but how to complement the defense. We actually, you might say, held Kellen back on productivity, just so we could stay out on the field longer at times. That's been again to help the defense out. It's why the running game can be so important, because you get to stay out on the field longer."

As for the rumors that the 31-year-old Moore is a candidate for the head coaching position at Boise State, Jones said he understood the appeal for both sides:

"He's unique. He's certainly unique for the job there at Boise State because of his great career there. But Kellen is very unique. He's unique to us because he knows the players so well, played with them, he's unique because of his relationship with Dak, and frankly, he's unique because now of his relationship with Andy Dalton. He fits real good for us right now."

The Cowboys would surely love to keep Moore as long as possible. But it seems likely he will move on to bigger and better things at some point, if not this offseason.