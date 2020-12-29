    Jerry Jones Talks Cowboys Offense, Kellen Moore Amid Boise State HC Rumors

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys have been without Dak Prescott for most of the season after the star quarterback suffered a compound fracture and dislocated right ankle in October.

    On Tuesday, team owner Jerry Jones told Shan Shariff and Mike Fisher on 105.3 The Fan that the injury and others to the offensive line, paired with the defense's struggles, led the team to ask offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to go with a more run-heavy approach to play-calling in an effort to chew up time of possession:

    "The challenge here all year long, has been how to complement, and frankly not only adjust for our lack of players with injuries, Dak being specific, and the offensive line, but how to complement the defense. We actually, you might say, held Kellen back on productivity, just so we could stay out on the field longer at times. That's been again to help the defense out. It's why the running game can be so important, because you get to stay out on the field longer."

    As for the rumors that the 31-year-old Moore is a candidate for the head coaching position at Boise State, Jones said he understood the appeal for both sides:

    "He's unique. He's certainly unique for the job there at Boise State because of his great career there. But Kellen is very unique. He's unique to us because he knows the players so well, played with them, he's unique because of his relationship with Dak, and frankly, he's unique because now of his relationship with Andy Dalton. He fits real good for us right now."

    The Cowboys would surely love to keep Moore as long as possible. But it seems likely he will move on to bigger and better things at some point, if not this offseason.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Jerry Jones Talks Cowboys Offense, Kellen Moore Amid Boise State HC Rumors

      Jerry Jones Talks Cowboys Offense, Kellen Moore Amid Boise State HC Rumors
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Jerry Jones Talks Cowboys Offense, Kellen Moore Amid Boise State HC Rumors

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Scenarios for all Potential NFC East Winners in Week 17

      Scenarios for all Potential NFC East Winners in Week 17
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Scenarios for all Potential NFC East Winners in Week 17

      Jess Haynie
      via Inside The Star

      Big Ben Sitting vs. Browns

      Steelers to start Mason Rudolph at QB in Week 17, Browns make the playoffs with a win

      Big Ben Sitting vs. Browns
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Ben Sitting vs. Browns

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Amari Cooper Reaches 1,000 Yards, Sets Career-High in Receptions

      Amari Cooper Reaches 1,000 Yards, Sets Career-High in Receptions
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Amari Cooper Reaches 1,000 Yards, Sets Career-High in Receptions

      Matthew Lenix
      via Inside The Star