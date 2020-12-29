    Ben Roethlisberger to Rest for Steelers vs. Browns; Mason Rudolph to Start

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020
    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) plays against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Having already clinched the AFC North title, Ben Roethlisberger will rest for Sunday's regular-season finale. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters on Tuesday that Mason Rudolph will start against the Cleveland Browns

    The Steelers' 28-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 locked up their first division title since 2017. Their 12-3 record is tied with the Buffalo Bills for the No. 2 seed in the AFC, but neither team can pass the Kansas City Chiefs for home-field advantage and a first-round bye. 

    The Bills own the tiebreaker over Pittsburgh thanks to their head-to-head victory in Week 14. 

    Roethlisberger's absence can potentially leave the door open for the Browns' playoff hopes. Cleveland can clinch its first postseason berth since 2002 with a win over the Steelers.

    Rudolph was a third-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2018. The 25-year-old was their primary starting quarterback last season after Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury in Week 2. He went 5-3 in eight starts, throwing for 1,765 yards, 13 touchdowns and completed 62.9 percent of his attempts. 

    The Steelers and Browns will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday from FirstEnergy Stadium.

