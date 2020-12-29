    Cubs Rumors: Jon Lester, Chicago Haven't Made Progress on New Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 29, 2020

    Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester waits to come out of the game during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Matt York/Associated Press

    Jon Lester wants to return to the Chicago Cubs, but it doesn't appear the interest is mutual.

    FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday the veteran southpaw would like to rejoin the Cubs for the 2021 season. However, Murray added that "there has been little indication of progress toward a reunion."

               

