Cubs Rumors: Jon Lester, Chicago Haven't Made Progress on New Contract

Jon Lester wants to return to the Chicago Cubs, but it doesn't appear the interest is mutual.

FanSided's Robert Murray reported Tuesday the veteran southpaw would like to rejoin the Cubs for the 2021 season. However, Murray added that "there has been little indication of progress toward a reunion."

