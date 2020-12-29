Booker T Talks Sting-AEW; Ric Flair on HHH Retirement Match; McAfee Rips Rumor

Photo credit: AEW.

Booker T Doesn't Believe Sting Should Wrestle

Sting is now with AEW on a full-time deal, but fellow WWE Hall of Famer Booker T doesn't think it is a good idea for The Icon to step into the ring for another match.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Booker T gave his thoughts regarding a potential in-ring return for Sting:

"For Sting to want to have a match, I wouldn't advise it. Okay? At 61 years old. I wouldn't advise it. Is it worth it? I don't know. I mean to him, it might be worth it. But I say wrestling is a young man's sport, that's why I got out. I said I was going to retire when I was 40 and when I turned 40 I was like, 'I'm still pretty good, man. I'm still better than the rest of these suckas on the roster.' So I pushed it until I was 45 and then I walked away from it. And I tell you, I don't ever itch to put my boots back on to go out there and do that ever again."

Sting made his AEW debut a few weeks ago on the "Winter Is Coming" edition of Dynamite. It was a major surprise and led to a temporary spike in viewership as well as plenty of speculation regarding how The Stinger will be used moving forward.

AEW President Tony Khan said Sting's contract with AEW is full-time and for multiple years, but he didn't indicate whether Sting will be an in-ring competitor.

If Sting does wrestle, it will mark his first match since WWE Night of Champions 2015 when he suffered a scary neck injury in a loss to Seth Rollins.

That injury appeared to be career-ending, as Sting never wrestled again in WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame shortly thereafter.

The risk for further injury could be even greater for Sting given his injury history and current age of 61, but if he does wrestle in AEW, it would almost certainly be only after clearance from doctors.

It is Sting's prerogative to wrestle again if he is given the OK to do so, but the WCW legend has nothing left to prove and could be a major asset to AEW even if he doesn't contribute from an in-ring perspective.

Flair Wants Big Retirement Match for HHH

Triple H didn't wrestle a single match in 2020, but WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is hopeful he gets a big sendoff when he decides to retire for good from in-ring competition.

In an interview with WWE UK (h/t Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes Wrestling), Flair said: "I'm actually hoping to see him have a huge retirement match, if he even elects to retire in the future. He deserves every bit of it and all the recognition to go with it."

There is no question that The Game is among the most legendary performers in WWE history as evidenced by his 25 years in the company and 14 world championship reigns during that time.

Triple H has primarily shifted his focus toward running NXT in recent years, and Flair gave him a great deal of credit for the current success of WWE as a whole:

"He's accomplished all this through his efforts and he has ascended himself to a place of not just being a great worker, he's helped to impact the company with the growth of NXT. Helping to see young guys get the opportunity to make the main roster, working with people on a daily basis. Plus he's one of my two or three best friends. I just saw him at Raw and at TLC and had a nice talk with him. He basically lives the kind of schedule we did in the old days. He wouldn't have it any other way. He won't miss anything, and he's always wanting to see the company grow."

Like the aforementioned Sting, Triple H has nothing left to prove as an active competitor. At just 51 years of age, however, he seemingly has plenty left in the tank and has shown time and time again that he can still perform at a high level.

The King of Kings brings an interesting dynamic to the table as well since he is a legendary wrestler and also an executive, so he could wrestle on a big stage like WrestleMania or even have a storyline culminating in a match on NXT.

Any number of WWE Superstars could benefit from having a match with Triple H, but he picks and chooses his spots quite carefully, so there may not be many performers left who get the chance to share the ring with him.

Triple H will likely never be a full-time wrestler again, but he has some great matches left in him, and he undoubtedly deserves to be honored when the time comes for him to hang up the boots for good.

McAfee Shoots Down Rumor He Was Fired by WWE

Former NFL All-Pro punter and current NXT Superstar Pat McAfee addressed rumors regarding his WWE status this week.

Last week, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News) reported that McAfee had been pulled from NXT programming. Meltzer noted that it was WWE's decision and not McAfee's, and that McAfee would likely be back in the spring.



McAfee tweeted the following the day after Christmas:

This week on The Pat McAfee Show (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), McAfee commented on the rumors surrounding his WWE status: "Maybe everything that guy is saying is close to accurate, but that doesn't mean I should have to read on the internet, all day Christmas, that NXT has just written me off of television for the rest of my life."

McAfee made his in-ring debut at NXT TakeOver XXX in a losing effort to Adam Cole and returned shortly thereafter as the leader of a stable comprised of Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

At NXT TakeOver: WarGames, McAfee's stable faced Undisputed Era in a WarGames match, which Undisputed Era won.

McAfee has not been seen on NXT since then, which may be by design as he has plenty of other responsibilities outside of wrestling, including his podcast.

There was never any indication given that McAfee had become a full-time wrestler, so it makes some sense for him to take time away before returning at a later date for another big angle.

McAfee is an attraction, and part of what makes an attraction successful is knowing when to send it away and when to bring it back.

