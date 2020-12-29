Rose Bowl 2021: Schedule, Top Storylines to Follow in Notre Dame vs. Alabama

0 of 2

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been one of the two most successful programs in the College Football Playoff era.

The 2021 Rose Bowl (4 p.m. ET, ESPN on New Year's Day) will mark the 10th game Alabama has played in a national semifinal or national championship since 2014. The Clemson Tigers will also participate in their 10th CFB Playoff game at the Sugar Bowl.

This year's iteration of the Crimson Tide may be the most unstoppable unit Nick Saban has brought to the final four.

None of Alabama's opponents have stopped Mac Jones, Najee Harris or DeVonta Smith. Those three players could power the Tide past the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at AT&T Stadium on New Year's Day.

Notre Dame comes into the Rose Bowl with more questions to answer after it fell flat in the ACC Championship game against Clemson.

Brian Kelly's squad does not have a good playoff record after scoring just three points in its first playoff appearance at the 2018 Cotton Bowl.