NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios

NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC ScenariosDecember 29, 2020
Only one week remains in the 2020 NFL regular season. But it's a big week with much still to be decided.
Heading into Week 17, there are two division crowns (the AFC South and NFC East) up for grabs, and only seven of the 14 playoff berths have been secured. The AFC picture is crowded with five teams that all have 10-5 records, while the NFC wild-card race features three teams battling for two spots.
It's sure to be an exciting Sunday with all 32 teams in action, some of which will be playing games that decide whether its season will continue another week or come to an end on the first weekend of 2021.
Here's a look at the current projected playoff brackets in the AFC and NFC, as well as the clinching scenarios for both conferences in Week 17 (courtesy of NFL.com).
Current AFC Playoff Bracket
No. 1 seed: Kansas City Chiefs (14-1, clinched AFC West and first-round bye)
No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills (12-3, clinched AFC East) vs. No. 7 seed Cleveland Browns (10-5)
No. 3 seed Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3, clinched AFC North) vs. No. 6 Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
No. 4 seed Tennessee Titans (10-5) vs. No. 5 seed Miami Dolphins (10-5)
In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
AFC Clinching Scenarios
Either the Titans or Colts will be the AFC South champions, and both teams still have a chance to earn the division crown in Week 17. It's also possible that either could end up as one of the three AFC wild-card teams.
Tennessee is in control in the AFC South race. It can clinch the division title with a win over Houston Texans, or if Indianapolis loses to the Jacksonville Jaguars. (It would also clinch if both games are ties.) The Colts need a win and a Titans loss/tie, or they need to tie and have Tennessee lose.
If Tennessee loses, Indianapolis wins and either Miami (at Buffalo) or Baltimore (at Cincinnati) loses, then the Titans would be a wild-card team with the Colts earning the AFC South crown.
In the wild-card race, the Dolphins, Ravens and Browns all control their own destiny.
Miami will secure a postseason berth with a win. It'd also make it in if any of Baltimore, Cleveland (vs. Pittsburgh) or Indianapolis loses, so a lot would need to happen for the Dolphins to miss out. They could also clinch with a tie and any of the following: a Ravens tie, a Browns tie, a Colts tie or a Titans loss.
Baltimore can get into the playoffs with a win or a loss by either Cleveland or Indianapolis. The Ravens would also clinch with a tie and any of the following: a Titans loss, a Dolphins loss, a Browns tie or a Colts tie.
Cleveland will end its postseason drought (which dates back to the 2002 season) if either it wins or Indianapolis loses. The Browns would also get in if the Titans lose, the Dolphins win/tie and the Ravens win/tie.
Indianapolis can secure a playoff berth with a win and a loss/tie by any of Miami, Baltimore or Cleveland. The Colts would also get in with a tie and a loss by any of those other three teams.
Current NFC Playoff Bracket
No. 1 seed: Green Bay Packers (12-3, clinched NFC North)
No. 2 seed New Orleans Saints (11-4, clinched NFC South) vs. No. 7 seed Chicago Bears (8-7)
No. 3 seed Seattle Seahawks (11-4, clinched NFC West) vs. No. 6 seed Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
No. 4 seed Washington Football Team (6-9) vs. No. 5 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-5, clinched playoff berth)
In the hunt: Arizona Cardinals (8-7), Dallas Cowboys (6-9), New York Giants (5-10)
NFC Clinching Scenarios
The winner of the NFC East is going to have a losing record this season. However, it could be Washington, Dallas or New York that ends up as the division champion.
Despite its two-game losing streak, Washington remains in control in the NFC East race. If it wins at Philadelphia on Sunday night, it will be the division champions. It could also get into the playoffs with a tie and a loss/tie by Dallas.
The Cowboys can end up as the champions with a win over the Giants and a Washington loss/tie. They'd also win the division title with a tie and a Washington loss. The only way New York ends up with the NFC East crown is with a win and a Washington loss.
The Rams, Bears and Cardinals are the three teams battling for the final two NFC wild-card berths, but they each control their own destiny in Week 17.
Los Angeles will get in with a win/tie against Arizona. It would also clinch a postseason spot with a Chicago loss/tie against Green Bay.
Chicago can clinch its spot with a win or an Arizona loss. It would also get in if both teams tie.
Arizona can only get into the playoffs if it beats Los Angeles, or if that game is a tie and Chicago also loses.
At the top of the NFC standings, it's possible that the Packers, Saints or Seahawks could end up as the No. 1 seed and get the lone first-round bye in the conference. So, all three of those teams still have motivation to win their Week 17 matchup.
Green Bay can secure the top seed with a win/tie against Chicago, or if Seattle loses/ties against San Francisco.
New Orleans will be the No. 1 seed if it beats Carolina, Green Bay loses and Seattle wins. But that's the only scenario in which the Saints end up at the top.
Seattle can only be the top seed if it wins, Green Bay loses and New Orleans loses/ties.