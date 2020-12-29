NFL Playoff Picture 2021: Latest Super Bowl Bracket and AFC, NFC Scenarios

2 of 4

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

Either the Titans or Colts will be the AFC South champions, and both teams still have a chance to earn the division crown in Week 17. It's also possible that either could end up as one of the three AFC wild-card teams.

Tennessee is in control in the AFC South race. It can clinch the division title with a win over Houston Texans, or if Indianapolis loses to the Jacksonville Jaguars. (It would also clinch if both games are ties.) The Colts need a win and a Titans loss/tie, or they need to tie and have Tennessee lose.

If Tennessee loses, Indianapolis wins and either Miami (at Buffalo) or Baltimore (at Cincinnati) loses, then the Titans would be a wild-card team with the Colts earning the AFC South crown.

In the wild-card race, the Dolphins, Ravens and Browns all control their own destiny.

Miami will secure a postseason berth with a win. It'd also make it in if any of Baltimore, Cleveland (vs. Pittsburgh) or Indianapolis loses, so a lot would need to happen for the Dolphins to miss out. They could also clinch with a tie and any of the following: a Ravens tie, a Browns tie, a Colts tie or a Titans loss.

Baltimore can get into the playoffs with a win or a loss by either Cleveland or Indianapolis. The Ravens would also clinch with a tie and any of the following: a Titans loss, a Dolphins loss, a Browns tie or a Colts tie.

Cleveland will end its postseason drought (which dates back to the 2002 season) if either it wins or Indianapolis loses. The Browns would also get in if the Titans lose, the Dolphins win/tie and the Ravens win/tie.

Indianapolis can secure a playoff berth with a win and a loss/tie by any of Miami, Baltimore or Cleveland. The Colts would also get in with a tie and a loss by any of those other three teams.