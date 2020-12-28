    Nets' Steve Nash 'Deeply Saddened' by Spencer Dinwiddie's Knee Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020
    Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie plays against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets will be without one of their key pieces for the rest of the season, and head coach Steve Nash was emotional when discussing the setback with reporters. 

    Nash said he was "deeply saddened" when he learned that Spencer Dinwiddie suffered a partially torn right ACL and will miss the rest of the 2020-21 campaign. 

    "We all feel for Spence," he added. 

    The Nets confirmed the injury news on Monday, noting Dinwiddie will have surgery next week.

    While Brooklyn still has the pieces to compete for a championship with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and others, Dinwiddie figured to be someone who took advantage of the openings created by playing alongside such star power all season.

    He averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game last season and was a major reason Brooklyn made the playoffs even though Durant was sidelined for the entirety of the campaign and Irving played just 20 games because of injuries.

    Dinwiddie also has a player option on his contract for 2021-22, so the injury adds more uncertainty to his status moving into next season and beyond until he can return to the court and prove he is still a dangerous playmaker.

    The 27-year-old should have the opportunity to do just that, as Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported there is no other structural damage for Dinwiddie, who is expected to fully recover before the 2021-22 season.

    As for the Nets, look for the combination of LeVert, Landry Shamet and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to see more playing time following Dinwiddie's setback.

    They are off to a 2-1 start and will look to build on that during Monday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies.

