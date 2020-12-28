    Drew Brees Says Alvin Kamara's 6-TD Game Won Fantasy Title for His Son Baylen

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020
    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) hugs quarterback Drew Brees (9) after scoring his sixth touchdown of the game, tying the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a game, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Drew Brees also set an NFL record as the first player to ever reach 80,000 yards passing. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara won a lot of fantasy championships this week with his huge, six-touchdown performance vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

    One of those lucky beneficiaries just so happened to be the Baylen Brees, the son of Saints quarterback Drew Brees, as he told reporters on Monday:

    Kamara went off in the 52-33 win over Minnesota, rushing 22 times for 155 yards and six scores while adding three receptions for 17 yards. It was a legendary performance. 

    And hey, if it also helps the quarterback's son win a fantasy title, that's just gravy. It's never a bad idea to keep the QB1 happy. 

