Drew Brees Says Alvin Kamara's 6-TD Game Won Fantasy Title for His Son Baylen

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara won a lot of fantasy championships this week with his huge, six-touchdown performance vs. the Minnesota Vikings on Friday.

One of those lucky beneficiaries just so happened to be the Baylen Brees, the son of Saints quarterback Drew Brees, as he told reporters on Monday:

Kamara went off in the 52-33 win over Minnesota, rushing 22 times for 155 yards and six scores while adding three receptions for 17 yards. It was a legendary performance.

And hey, if it also helps the quarterback's son win a fantasy title, that's just gravy. It's never a bad idea to keep the QB1 happy.