4 Reasons the Browns Should Not Panic over Loss to Jets

0 of 4

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns fans should take a deep breath—inhale and then exhale.

Without their top wide receivers because of COVID-19 tracing protocols and starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. thanks to illness, the Browns lost 23-16 to the New York Jets. The absences within the starting lineup aren't excuses. Cleveland turned the ball over twice, which led to 10 points for Gang Green, and missed an extra point.

Nevertheless, we could see Cleveland's offense at close to full strength against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an essential play-in postseason game for the Browns.

Among the five AFC teams in the playoff hunt, Cleveland has the lowest chance (53 percent) of securing a spot, per ESPN's Football Power Index (h/t Jamison Hensley).

However, we'll explain why Browns fans should look past probability and focus on a winnable matchup with the Steelers. Remember, Cleveland still controls its destiny.