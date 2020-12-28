76ers' Daryl Morey Fined $50K by NBA for James Harden Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The NBA fined Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey $50,000 for a violation of its anti-tampering rule.

Per the league's press release, Morey was fined "in response to a since-deleted social media post Morey made on Dec. 20 regarding the Houston Rockets' James Harden."

Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com shared the since-deleted tweet:

Regardless, the optics of the tweet didn't look great. Morey left the Rockets this offseason before joining the Sixers, and Philly is reportedly one of the teams Harden would be willing to join via trade.

Ben Simmons has been the popular centerpiece that would go back to the Rockets in such a deal. But Morey said on Dec. 17 that the Sixers have no plans to trade the two-time All-Star:

Nonetheless, the Sixers remain connected to Harden, if only via rumors. That, along with Morey's past working relationship with Harden, likely led to the steep fine by the NBA for an automated tweet that was quickly deleted.

Harden, 31, has appeared in only one game this season after being fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating its COVID-19 protocols. He had been ruled ineligible for last Wednesday's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder before that game was postponed because the Rockets didn't have enough players eligible to suit up.

In Houston's lone game, Harden went off for 44 points and 17 assists in a 128-126 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.