NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, CJ McCollum and Rockets

NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, CJ McCollum and RocketsDecember 28, 2020
The NBA rumor mill is as active as the 2020-21 season itself.
A major name continues driving the loudest discussions, as should be expected in a star-driven league. But there's more than just one player being talked about on the exchange circuit.
We'll break down all the latest buzz on potential swaps, wish lists and trade markets here.
James Harden's Wish List Expands
As anyone who has ever assembled a holiday wish list knows, there might be favorites on your list, but you need to have options. That's especially true if potential complications could stand between you and your No. 1 choice.
That could be what's taking place with James Harden, as he continues searching for a split from the Houston Rockets. Early on, word leaked that the Beard hoped to land with one of two teams: the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. But the longer he's had to stick around Space City, the more Harden has apparently considered heading somewhere other than his top two choices.
The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers were the latest teams to make the cut, per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Kelly Iko, joining a group that also includes the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. All six squads are virtual playoff locks and either are championship contenders or could enter that discussion with Harden.
But having so much win-now firepower on the roster might complicate an exchange. If Houston deals Harden, it will almost certainly spiral into a top-to-bottom rebuild. These win-now clubs aren't flush with future assets, so it's tough to tell what they could send back to the Rockets, though the Celtics and Blazers might be better equipped to meet the demands than Harden's previous picks.
Incoming Offers for Harden Aren't 'Good Enough'
Anyone hoping for a speedy solution to the Harden situation has already seen that isn't happening. And just because this has been on basketball minds for over a month now, that doesn't mean it's anywhere near the conclusion.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski recently opined this could carry on for "the foreseeable future" if teams can't come closer to what's surely an astronomic asking price on Houston's end.
"The Rockets know to make a James Harden trade they've got to get maximum value back in the trade market," Wojnarowski reported. "... The deals that they see out there in the marketplace feel like they're not good enough. They hope those offers will improve."
Harden, 31, is an eight-time All-Star and former MVP who has captured each of the last three scoring titles. The Rockets can and should seek a gigantic return.
But teams clearly aren't in a rush to pay an enormous premium. Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne previously reported "a willingness" from the Sixers to include All-Star Ben Simmons in a Harden deal, but Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey refuted that report.
If that's not a leverage play but a reflection of Harden's current trade market, then this certainly could take some time to be resolved.
Blazers Not Interested in Trading CJ McCollum
NBA observers have always put a will-they-or-won't-they spin on the Portland Trail Blazers' standing with CJ McCollum.
On one hand, he's an electric talent who can carry an offense on his own or cede the spotlight as a defense-destroying sidekick. On the other, he's an undersized scoring guard who doesn't always play a ton of defense, which isn't exactly the description of the ideal running mate for Damian Lillard.
So, any time Portland has fallen short of expectations in recent seasons, the hoops world has wondered aloud whether the franchise should consider splitting up the Blazers' backcourt with a McCollum trade. Those questions are back in full force now that Portland has reportedly made Harden's wish list.
But, as The Athletic's Jason Quick noted, Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey has "staunchly rejected the idea of trading McCollum." Perhaps Harden's availability could change that stance—Quick noted that Olshey and Harden have been close since Harden's youth—but the word consistently coming out of Portland in recent years is that McCollum is going nowhere.