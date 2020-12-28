NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, CJ McCollum and Rockets

1 of 3

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

As anyone who has ever assembled a holiday wish list knows, there might be favorites on your list, but you need to have options. That's especially true if potential complications could stand between you and your No. 1 choice.

That could be what's taking place with James Harden, as he continues searching for a split from the Houston Rockets. Early on, word leaked that the Beard hoped to land with one of two teams: the Brooklyn Nets or Philadelphia 76ers, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. But the longer he's had to stick around Space City, the more Harden has apparently considered heading somewhere other than his top two choices.

The Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers were the latest teams to make the cut, per The Athletic's Sam Amick and Kelly Iko, joining a group that also includes the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. All six squads are virtual playoff locks and either are championship contenders or could enter that discussion with Harden.

But having so much win-now firepower on the roster might complicate an exchange. If Houston deals Harden, it will almost certainly spiral into a top-to-bottom rebuild. These win-now clubs aren't flush with future assets, so it's tough to tell what they could send back to the Rockets, though the Celtics and Blazers might be better equipped to meet the demands than Harden's previous picks.