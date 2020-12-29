Which Team Should Every NFL Contender Want to Avoid in the Playoffs?

0 of 11

Matchups mean everything in the NFL playoffs, which is why we regularly see underdogs go on surprising runs and favorites flounder.

Last year, the wild-card Tennessee Titans made it to the AFC title game because their run-heavy formula matched up well against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. Had the 14-2 Ravens faced a different opponent during the divisional round—they lost to Tennessee again in Week 11 of this year—the entire postseason may have unfolded differently.

Even the best teams have a potential matchup that they should hope to avoid in the postseason this year, and that's exactly what we're going to dive into here. We'll examine the top 10 Super Bowl contenders—based on the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook—and the one opponent they should each hope to miss during the playoffs.

Since we're using Super Bowl odds as a guideline here, don't fret if your favorite team isn't listed. If it makes the postseason, it's going to have a chance. We'll also be limiting potential matchups to two teams maximum, since it's obvious that every team in the AFC should want to avoid the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs, for example.

These 10 contenders are listed worst to first in terms of Super Bowl odds.