    Report: Former NBA Champion Nick Young to Sign Contract with Zhejiang in China

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020

    =Denver Nuggets guard Nick Young (34) in the first half of an NBA basketball gsm Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Former NBA champion Nick Young is returning to professional basketball in the Chinese Basketball Association. 

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Young will sign with the Zhejiang Lions. 

    Young played 12 seasons in the NBA from 2007-18. He began his career with the Washington Wizards after being a first-round draft pick out of USC. 

    Nine of Young's 12 seasons were spent between the Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers. The 35-year-old was a solid role player for both teams. He averaged a career-high 17.9 points per game on 38.6 percent three-point shooting with the Lakers in 2013-14. 

    The 6'7" guard won an NBA title with the Golden State Warriors during the 2017-18 season, playing 10.3 minutes per game during that postseason and averaging 2.6 points. He joined the Denver Nuggets in December 2018 but only appeared in four games before being waived. 

    The Lions have lost five straight games and are 9-12 through 21 games this season. They are 12th out of 19 teams in the CBA. 

