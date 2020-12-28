RVD Talks The Rock as President; Stone Cold-Bayley; WWE Rumors on Pat McAfee

Source: WWE.com

RVD Would Support The Rock for President

If The Rock wanted to follow through on a political career that he's talked about in the past, at least one of his former WWE colleagues would vote for him.

In an interview with Thibaud Choplin (h/t Liam Crowley of Wrestling Inc.), Rob Van Dam said he would support The Great One if he ran for president:

"I think if he wanted to do that, he would get so much support. And he gets so much respect anyway. And he's in a leadership position, you know? He's on top of the world, and he does rub elbows with the most famous people that we ever hear about. He has a lot of support. I support him. I would vote for him, probably yeah."

During an appearance at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2019, The Rock discussed possibly running for the highest office in the country at some point.

"I saw Kamala Harris' speech the other day and thought it was good," he told IndieWire's Eric Kohn. "Just for me, I lack the experience, I lack a lot of things. Certainly not right now. ... I'm not ruling it out. I'm not ruling out the idea if I could make a bigger impact somehow, or potentially surround myself with good people."

While The Rock didn't run for president during the 2020 election cycle, he did publicly endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Even though the Brahma Bull doesn't sound ready to venture into the political sphere just yet, he will have plenty of things to occupy his time. He's the CEO of a production company he co-founded (Seven Bucks Productions) and has two upcoming movies due to be released.



Bayley to Guest on Steve Austin's Podcast

Former WWE SmackDown women's champion Bayley will be the next guest on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions video podcast.

Per Steve Coulson of WWE Network News, the episode will premiere on the WWE Network on Jan. 10.

It's rare that an active member of the WWE roster has appeared on the podcast, as the only other Superstar to do so was Drew McIntyre on Dec. 20.

Several legends have appeared on the show, including The Undertaker prior to his final farewell at Survivor Series. Ric Flair, Goldberg and Big Show are other notable former guests that Austin has talked to.

WWE putting Bayley in this spot is a great sign for what the company might have planned for her in 2021. She is coming off the best run of her main-roster career after being partners with Sasha Banks for most of the year before turning on her best friend in September.

January is usually when WWE begins setting up its main programs for WrestleMania, and Bayley should be put in a prominent match on the biggest show of the year given her recent performance.

In addition to being put in the spotlight, Bayley's conversation with Austin will likely shed insight into her career and what it was like to break into the business before making it big in NXT as part of the Four Horsewomen with Banks, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch.

Latest Rumors on Pat McAfee's WWE Status

One of the most pleasant surprises in WWE this year was the performance of Pat McAfee, both on the microphone and in the ring. He hasn't been seen on NXT television since NXT Takeover: WarGames, leading to speculation about his status.

On Saturday, McAfee responded on Twitter to reports that he has been pulled from WWE television:

Despite the rumors, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Sai Mohan of Wrestling Inc.) noted that McAfee "doesn't have any heat with WWE brass, and this is just a case of WWE wanting him off TV for a while rather than using him on a regular basis on NXT."

McAfee has acclimated himself well to wrestling since starting a feud with Adam Cole on his podcast in July.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter had one of the great in-ring debuts in WWE history against Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX in August. He followed it up by leading his own team against the Undisputed Era in the main event of NXT TakeOver: WarGames earlier this month.

Given that McAfee's team lost at WarGames, it gave NXT the chance to write him off television until it can figure out the right way to bring him back. There's no need to rush his return, especially since Karrion Kross' recent comeback will likely be the focal point of television for the foreseeable future.

