3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 16 Win

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers delivered a prototypical performance of the Kyle Shanahan era in Saturday's 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The Niners controlled the NFC West contest through a strong rushing attack and a stingy defense that contained dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray.

Jeff Wilson Jr. was the star of the ground game with a career-best 183 yards. He put the 49ers in the lead in the first quarter, and they did not relinquish it all game.

San Francisco's win did not impact its own playoff standing since it was eliminated before Week 16, but it did cause trouble for the Cardinals' postseason hopes. Arizona now needs a Week 17 victory and a Chicago Bears loss to qualify for a wild-card position.