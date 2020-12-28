3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 16 Win

3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 16 WinDecember 28, 2020
The San Francisco 49ers delivered a prototypical performance of the Kyle Shanahan era in Saturday's 20-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
The Niners controlled the NFC West contest through a strong rushing attack and a stingy defense that contained dual-threat quarterback Kyler Murray.
Jeff Wilson Jr. was the star of the ground game with a career-best 183 yards. He put the 49ers in the lead in the first quarter, and they did not relinquish it all game.
San Francisco's win did not impact its own playoff standing since it was eliminated before Week 16, but it did cause trouble for the Cardinals' postseason hopes. Arizona now needs a Week 17 victory and a Chicago Bears loss to qualify for a wild-card position.
Jeff Wilson Jr. Thrived in Starring Role
The 49ers have been able to plug running backs into their system and achieve success throughout the Shanahan era.
Wilson was the latest example of that on Saturday, as he took the reigns from the injured Raheem Mostert.
The San Francisco running back turned in his second 100-yard game of the season and first since Week 7 against the New England Patriots.
Wilson came one rush shy of his single-game best of 23, and he easily cleared his previous best rushing total of 112 yards.
Since their Week 11 bye, the 49ers have put up four rushing performances of over 100 yards. They had one in the three games leading up to the bye week.
Even with defenses keying in on the rushing game with C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens at quarterback, the 49ers have found success.
If Wilson produces another 100-yard outing in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks, he and his teammates can head into the offseason on a good note.
Robert Saleh's Defense Delivers Again Versus NFC West Foe
In their last two divisional contests, the 49ers have held the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona to a combined 32 points.
On Saturday, Robert Saleh's defense contained DeAndre Hopkins to eight catches for 48 yards and slowed down Kenyan Drake for 45 yards on 15 carries.
By limiting the production of Arizona's top two stars, San Francisco forced Kyler Murray into 50 passing attempts. Murray did not throw for a touchdown despite completing 31 passes.
In each of their five NFC West clashes, the 49ers have held opposing quarterbacks under 250 yards. They also improved their rushing yard concession against the Cardinals by 60 yards compared to Week 1.
The defensive performance served as yet another head coaching audition for Saleh, who should be one of the most-coveted coordinators along with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy.
C.J. Beathard Was Effective Around End Zone
Beathard was not asked to be the offensive star on Saturday, but he delivered in the spots his team needed him the most.
The quarterback had three touchdown passes within 25 yards of the end zone. One went to Wilson and the other two were caught by fullback Kyle Juszczyk.
Beathard only went 13-of-22 with 182 yards, but he did not throw an interception and thrived in the red zone when the Niners needed a change of pace to keep the Cardinals off balance.
The three touchdowns were the most the Iowa product has thrown for in a single game of his NFL career. He also has four two-score performances through the air.
The only blemish on Beathard's stat line was a second-quarter fumble that took place at midfield with 14 seconds left in the half. Arizona did not convert that turnover into points.
If Beathard is effective in the opportunities he receives in Week 17, San Francisco may be able to hang with Seattle.
