Isaiah Thomas Tweets He 'Could Definitely Help' Celtics Bench with Scoring

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Perhaps the Boston Celtics will turn to a familiar face to help their early bench woes this season.

Isaiah Thomas, who played for Boston from February 2015 through the 2016-17 season, suggested he "could definitely help" with the Celtics' bench scoring:

He was responding to a column from Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe pointing out the team has struggled in the depth department with Kemba Walker sidelined by injury and Tristan Thompson on a minutes restriction.

While Thomas hasn't played since February and has dealt with years of hip issues, he averaged 28.9 points per game during the 2016-17 campaign in Boston. Clearly, the team would not expect him to replicate those numbers, but he does have an impressive resume for someone still available at this point.

Boston started the season with a 1-1 record, but its loss was by 28 points to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.