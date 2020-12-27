WFT's Dwayne Haskins Declines Media, Leaves Stadium After Benching vs. Panthers

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. was benched during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers and was apparently nowhere to be found following the contest.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Haskins did not talk to the media after the loss and declined to do so when approached by a member of the team's public relations team. While he left the stadium, Washington's PR team attempted to reach him remotely.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

