    WFT's Dwayne Haskins Declines Media, Leaves Stadium After Benching vs. Panthers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 28, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)
    Mark Tenally/Associated Press

    Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. was benched during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers and was apparently nowhere to be found following the contest.   

    According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Haskins did not talk to the media after the loss and declined to do so when approached by a member of the team's public relations team. While he left the stadium, Washington's PR team attempted to reach him remotely.

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Updated 2021 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Results

      Updated 2021 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Results
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Updated 2021 NFL Draft Order Following Week 16 Results

      Michelle Bruton
      via Bleacher Report

      Dwayne Haskins skips out on mandatory postgame media obligation

      Dwayne Haskins skips out on mandatory postgame media obligation
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Dwayne Haskins skips out on mandatory postgame media obligation

      ProFootballTalk
      via ProFootballTalk

      Ron Rivera Presser: “We still control our destiny. That’s the truth of the matter.”

      Ron Rivera Presser: “We still control our destiny. That’s the truth of the matter.”
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Ron Rivera Presser: “We still control our destiny. That’s the truth of the matter.”

      Scott Jennings
      via Hogs Haven

      Playoff Scenarios: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 16

      Playoff Scenarios: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 16
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Playoff Scenarios: Wildcard Picture, Postseason Bracket Post-Week 16

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report