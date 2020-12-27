T.J. Yeldon Tests Positive for COVID-19; Will Not Play for Bills vs. Patriots

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills running back T.J. Yeldon tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday, and will miss Monday night's matchup against the New England Patriots.

Yeldon was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Yeldon, 27, has appeared in just three games for the Bills this season, rushing 10 times for 70 yards while adding one catch for 22 yards and a score. For his career, Yeldon has rushed for 2,005 yards and six touchdowns, along with 185 receptions for 1,448 yards and seven scores.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide running back spent his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Bills in 2019.

He's generally been buried on the depth chart behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss this season. That duo should handle the majority of the workload out of the backfield Monday night, making Yeldon's absence a non-issue for the Bills.

It's a key game for Buffalo, however. While the Bills (11-3) have already clinched a playoff berth and the AFC East title, they are still battling teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) and Tennessee Titans (10-4) for seeding. At stake is the No. 2 seed in the AFC behind the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1).