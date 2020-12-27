T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards Reportedly Signs Shoe Endorsement Contract with Adidas

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

It's been quite the year for Anthony Edwards.

First, the Minnesota Timberwolves made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft and a franchise cornerstone. Now, Adidas is reportedly welcoming him to the family.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Edwards signed a shoe endorsement deal with Adidas after he played just two games in his rookie season.

Edwards wasted little time impressing in his first two games and averaged 16.5 points, 2.5 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals a night while shooting 54.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three-point range.

While it is clearly a small sample size, there were some questions about his outside shooting ability going into the draft. Timberwolves fans were surely pleased to see him connect on 2-of-3 of his three-point attempts in Saturday's win over the Utah Jazz.

Most importantly, Minnesota is off to a 2-0 start and appears to have a talented young core in place with Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell.

Edwards' deal comes when there was some uncertainty about how many of the 2020 rookies would sign contracts with major shoe companies. Happy Walters, who is the CEO of Catalyst Sports and Media, told Sportico in November that there wasn't much money available from shoe companies for the rookies.

In fact, he said Nike wouldn't sign any rookies prior to January.

Adidas clearly thought Edwards was worth the investment as the No. 1 overall pick.