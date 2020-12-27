Jaguars Clinch No. 1 Overall Pick in 2021 NFL Draft; Linked to Trevor Lawrence

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars have clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft following their 41-17 loss to the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets' 23-16 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The 1-14 Jags will finish with the league's worst record. The 2-13 Jets are the only team that can tie them with a league-worst mark, but Jacksonville would get the No. 1 overall pick by virtue of having a weaker strength of schedule, which acts as the first tiebreaker to determine draft order.

Jacksonville will now find itself in position to pick Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has long been considered the top prospect, and projected No. 1 pick, in the 2021 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Jacksonville has become an attractive potential destination for head coach and general manager candidates with the Jags positioned to take the signal-caller.

Lawrence hasn't officially declared for the NFL draft and can return to Clemson for his senior season. However, Lawrence has little left to prove at Clemson, which has lost just two games during the quarterback's three seasons in school.

Lawrence was sidelined for one of those defeats (a 47-40 overtime loss to Notre Dame this year) because of COVID-19. The other came in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against LSU last January.

Otherwise, Clemson has been spectacular with Lawrence under center, winning the national championship two seasons ago to cap a 15-0 record and finishing 14-1 last year.

The 10-1 Tigers won the ACC title this season and will face Ohio State in the CFP semifinals.

Lawrence has completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 88 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his career. He's also rushed for 951 yards and 17 touchdowns. Clemson has gone 38-1 with him leading the way.

If Lawrence declares for the NFL draft and the Jaguars ultimately decide to roll with him as the face of their franchise, the Clemson star will be tasked with guiding a Jags team that has gone just 12-35 in the last three seasons.