Trae Young Posts Video of Grayson Allen Appearing to Trip Him: 'This Gotta Stop'

Grayson Allen's college antics are catching back up to him in the NBA.

After getting tangled up with Trae Young—again—during the Atlanta Hawks' 122-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzles on Saturday, Young took to Twitter to call out Allen for attempting to trip him.

Allen and Young have a history that goes back to a 2018 Summer League matchup in which the then-Utah Jazz rookie got into a shoving match with the Oklahoma product.

At Duke, Allen became notorious for tripping opposing players—whether intentional or not—and head coach Mike Krzyzewski handed out an indefinite suspension for his actions in 2016.

"As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke basketball," Krzyzewski said at the time. Allen gave a tearful apology and said there were no excuses for his actions. He wound up missing only one game.

Almost five years later, he's still repeating the same "selfish acts," as he previously referred to them.

Allen finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists against the Hawks without drawing any fouls. In his first two years in the league, Allen has only been called for one technical foul during a regular-season contest that led to a fine of $2,000.

The incident didn't seem to knock Young, one of the league's top scorers, off his game. The Hawks star finished with 36 points and nine assists.

Now he's attempting to assist the NBA in making sure Allen's dangerous plays are widely known.