    Chiefs' Travis Kelce Becomes 1st TE Ever to Have Multiple 100-Plus-Catch Seasons

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 27, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce became the first tight end in NFL history to post multiple 100-catch seasons on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

    Kelce, who snagged 103 passes during the 2018 season, achieved the feat after catching an 11-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes late in the second quarter.

    Kelce, who entered Sunday with 98 receptions this season, entered halftime with 102 catches. He caught three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown on the Chiefs' final first-half drive to help Kansas City tie the game at seven.

    The 31-year-old is arguably producing the best season from any tight end in NFL history.

    He entered Sunday just 60 yards short of breaking the league record for most receiving yards in a season (1,377), set by the San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle two years ago.

    The Chiefs' communications team also noted these stats at halftime:

    Kelce also began Saturday with 10 touchdowns, including four in his past five games. His second-quarter score brought him to 11, marking a career-best feat.

