College Football Hall of Famer Loyd Philips Dies at Age 75

College Football Hall of Famer Loyd Phillips died Sunday following complications from a stroke, the University of Arkansas announced. He was 75.

Phillips was named an All-American in 1965 and 1966 before joining the Chicago Bears for two years as the No. 10 overall pick in the 1967 draft.

In a statement from Arkansas vice chancellor and director of athletics Hunter Yuracheck, the AD called Phillips one of the school's true legends:

“Loyd Phillips was a ferocious competitor for Coach Frank Broyles in what was a truly golden era of Razorback Football. As his accomplishments attest, he established himself among the best to ever play college football. However, away from the field, Loyd was a humble gentle giant who made a meaningful difference in the lives of generations of young people in our state through his dedicated service in secondary education. He will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Betsy, their son Mackenzie, their daughter JoAnn, the entire Phillips family and all those impacted by the extraordinary life of Loyd Phillips.”

The defensive tackle was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992 after racking up 304 career tackles while playing for the Razorbacks.

Phillips began his Razorbacks career on an undefeated team that won the 1964 national championship at 11-0 and ended his college career with the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the country.

Among the other accolades Phillips earned, he was named a member of Arkansas' All-Century team, the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame, the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as a native of Fort Worth.

Following his NFL career, Phillips returned to college to complete a degree in health and education, later earning a master's in secondary education, leading him to a career as an assistant principal in Arkansas for 37 years.

Phillips' brother, Terry, and his son Mackenzie both also played football for the Razorbacks in college, helping strengthen the bond between the university and the family of one of its best players.