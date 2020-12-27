Browns' Kevin Stefanski Held Walkthrough in Parking Garage Amid COVID-19 Issues

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Conducting a walkthrough in a parking garage usually isn't part of an NFL team's pregame agenda, but the Cleveland Browns did just that amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday prior to their 1 p.m. ET matchup with the New York Jets.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the information on the team's radio network during a pregame show (h/t Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com).

"We've got a bunch of problem-solvers on our coaching staff," he said. "It's nothing new. It's 2020 and you've got to be ready to go."

The Browns are short-handed after linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and subsequent contact tracing forced nearly their entire wide receiver group to stay home for the Jets game, including No. 1 wideout Jarvis Landry:

Cleveland has called up Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad, and the Browns also will activate ex-Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Hall, who the team claimed off waivers in December.

The walkthrough was conducted to get Sunday's wideout unit, which hasn't caught a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield this season, up to speed.



As Cabot noted, the Browns held a walkthrough in that same garage before a 20-6 win over the New York Giants last Sunday, so perhaps it's a good omen as the 10-win team looks to clinch its first playoff berth since 2002.

They can do so Sunday with a win over the 1-13 Jets and either an Indianapolis Colts or Baltimore Ravens loss.