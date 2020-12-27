    Browns' Kevin Stefanski Held Walkthrough in Parking Garage Amid COVID-19 Issues

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 27, 2020
    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski before an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    Conducting a walkthrough in a parking garage usually isn't part of an NFL team's pregame agenda, but the Cleveland Browns did just that amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Sunday prior to their 1 p.m. ET matchup with the New York Jets.

    Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed the information on the team's radio network during a pregame show (h/t Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com).

    "We've got a bunch of problem-solvers on our coaching staff," he said. "It's nothing new. It's 2020 and you've got to be ready to go."

    The Browns are short-handed after linebacker B.J. Goodson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and subsequent contact tracing forced nearly their entire wide receiver group to stay home for the Jets game, including No. 1 wideout Jarvis Landry:

    Cleveland has called up Ja'Marcus Bradley and Derrick Willies from the practice squad, and the Browns also will activate ex-Detroit Lions wideout Marvin Hall, who the team claimed off waivers in December.

    The walkthrough was conducted to get Sunday's wideout unit, which hasn't caught a pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield this season, up to speed.

    As Cabot noted, the Browns held a walkthrough in that same garage before a 20-6 win over the New York Giants last Sunday, so perhaps it's a good omen as the 10-win team looks to clinch its first playoff berth since 2002.

    They can do so Sunday with a win over the 1-13 Jets and either an Indianapolis Colts or Baltimore Ravens loss.

