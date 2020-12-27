Bears Rumors: Mitchell Trubisky's Recent Play 'Has Impressed Some' NFL Execs

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is in the final year of his contract after the team elected to decline his fifth-year option, but some NFL executives think 2020 shouldn't be the last of Trubisky in Chicago.

"In the eyes of some NFL executives, Trubisky recently has played some of the best football of his career, making a case as to why Chicago will need to consider re-signing him," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

The 26-year-old was benched in Week 4 but got the ball back in Week 12. In those four games since, he has posted eight touchdowns and just three interceptions with a 68 percent completion rate.

While executives are pointing out Trubisky's better outings in his return to action, "one person pointed out that Trubisky's recent success is not all that new," per Schefter.

Over the last three seasons, Trubisky has posted a 66.7 win percentage, better than the same statistic for other first-round quarterbacks in that same frame of their career. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz had a 62.5 win percentage, while then-Miami Dolphins signal-caller Ryan Tannehill was at just 45.8 percent.

The North Carolina product, who was drafted No. 2 in 2017, had a Pro Bowl season in 2018, when he tallied 3,223 passing yards on 66.6 percent passing, with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and his production dipped slightly the next season when he posted 3,138 yards and 17 scores with a 63.2 completion percentage.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Through his first three starts in 2020, he threw three interceptions and was sacked seven times with five touchdowns on 560 yards. It was a pick during the team's Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons that prompted coach Matt Nagy to give Nick Foles the ball on the next possession.

Foles, who joined the team this offseason, led the Bears to victory and a subsequent 3-1 stretch, but he then saw four consecutive losses and returned to the bench in Week 12.

At 7-7, Trubisky and the Bears can claim a wild-card spot by winning their games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Green Bay Packers outright or going 1-1 over the next two weeks provided the Arizona Cardinals lose to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.