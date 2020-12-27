    Dwayne Haskins Rumors: 'Virtually Certain' WFT Will Trade or Cut QB in 2021

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIDecember 27, 2020

    Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) in action before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
    Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

    Dwayne Haskins' time in Washington is reportedly coming to an end.

    According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, it is "virtually certain" that the 2019 first-round pick will not return to the franchise in 2021. 

    The team looked to deal the Ohio State product when he asked for a trade earlier this season, but there was "a limited-at-best market" for the 23-year-old, who has appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons.

    He may get a shot at his 16th appearance Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, as Alex Smith "can't do everything he needs to do to be effective" as he recovers from a calf injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

