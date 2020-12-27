Dwayne Haskins Rumors: 'Virtually Certain' WFT Will Trade or Cut QB in 2021

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Dwayne Haskins' time in Washington is reportedly coming to an end.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, it is "virtually certain" that the 2019 first-round pick will not return to the franchise in 2021.

The team looked to deal the Ohio State product when he asked for a trade earlier this season, but there was "a limited-at-best market" for the 23-year-old, who has appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons.

He may get a shot at his 16th appearance Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, as Alex Smith "can't do everything he needs to do to be effective" as he recovers from a calf injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

