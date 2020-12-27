Sugar Bowl 2021: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Ohio State vs. Clemson

0 of 4

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Plenty of eyes will be on the starting quarterbacks in this season's Sugar Bowl. In a College Football Playoff semifinal rematch from last season, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields are sure to make big plays for their respective teams and be instrumental in the outcome of the game.

However, there are also a lot of other talented players on both the Tigers and Buckeyes, who will again both be playing for a spot in the CFP National Championship Game when they face off at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1. Last season, Clemson beat Ohio State in a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl.

While Lawrence and Fields are two of the top players set to face off in this game, it could end up being some lesser known players who end up making the biggest impacts. With so much talent on both sides of the field, anybody could potentially step up as the difference maker in this matchup.

Here's a look at three underrated stars who could make an impact in the Sugar Bowl, followed by a prediction for the game.