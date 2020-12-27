Sugar Bowl 2021: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Ohio State vs. Clemson

Sugar Bowl 2021: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Ohio State vs. ClemsonDecember 27, 2020
Plenty of eyes will be on the starting quarterbacks in this season's Sugar Bowl. In a College Football Playoff semifinal rematch from last season, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State's Justin Fields are sure to make big plays for their respective teams and be instrumental in the outcome of the game.
However, there are also a lot of other talented players on both the Tigers and Buckeyes, who will again both be playing for a spot in the CFP National Championship Game when they face off at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Jan. 1. Last season, Clemson beat Ohio State in a CFP semifinal matchup in the Fiesta Bowl.
While Lawrence and Fields are two of the top players set to face off in this game, it could end up being some lesser known players who end up making the biggest impacts. With so much talent on both sides of the field, anybody could potentially step up as the difference maker in this matchup.
Here's a look at three underrated stars who could make an impact in the Sugar Bowl, followed by a prediction for the game.
Cornell Powell, Clemson WR
Through Clemson's first six games this season, Powell had only 14 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns. Then, over the Tigers' past five games, the redshirt senior finally broke out, hauling in 31 passes for 591 yards and three touchdowns.
During that recent five-game stretch, Powell has had more than 100 yards three times, and he scored a touchdown in three straight games heading into the ACC Championship Game. And although he was held to four receptions for 59 yards as Clemson beat Notre Dame for the ACC title, he could be poised for a big showing against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.
Powell's big-play ability makes him a valuable target for Lawrence, especially if opposing defenses take away Amari Rodgers, the Tigers' leading receiver in 2020. Don't be surprised if Powell makes some big plays against the Buckeyes and is a key reason for Clemson having more offensive success.
Pete Werner, Ohio State LB
Werner may be the best player among Ohio State's linebacker corps, but he's still underrated as he hasn't received too much national attention. However, the senior is the Buckeyes' top tackler, collecting 37 in six games, and he continues to be a leader for them on the defensive side of the ball.
In the Big Ten Championship Game, Werner showcased his ability by recording five tackles and a forced fumble, his second of the season. He's been one of the centerpieces of an Ohio State defense that ranked second in the Big Ten in rushing defense (96.7 yards allowed per game).
The Buckeyes will certainly have some challenges going up against Clemson's offense, but they have some players who have faced the Tigers before, including Werner. If he can make some big plays and rally Ohio State's linebackers together, perhaps the Buckeyes will have some success in slowing down Clemson.
Malcolm Greene, Clemson CB
Nearing the end of his first season at Clemson, Greene is quickly earning a larger role on defense. And if the true freshman continues to trend in that direction, he could be a crucial player for the Tigers as they look to make a run through the College Football Playoff.
Greene notched his first career interception in a win over Pittsburgh on Nov. 28. Three weeks later in the ACC Championship Game, Greene had a career-high six tackles and recorded his first 1 1/2 sacks in a victory over Notre Dame. Those were encouraging signs that Greene could be a standout player over the next few seasons.
But Greene could also make an impact on another big stage this season. Keep an eye on the youngster when Clemson is on defense, as it's possible he'll make a few big plays to help shut down Notre Dame's offense and help push the game in the Tigers' favor.
Game Prediction
Clemson has had Ohio State's number in recent seasons, and it's possible that won't change this season. The Tigers lead the all-time series between the two schools 4-0, and they've beaten them in the CFP in both 2016 and 2019.
In recent years, Clemson has been difficult to beat when it gets to this point in the season. After the Tigers won the national title in the 2018 season, they lost to LSU in the CFP National Championship Game at the end of the 2019 season. So, there's a ton of experienced players on this year's team who will be looking to avenge how last season ended.
Ohio State should play a close game, just as it did last season. However, the leadership of Lawrence will prove to be key for Clemson, which will pull away late and notch yet another CFP victory and again take down the Buckeyes.
Prediction: Clemson 38, Ohio State 24