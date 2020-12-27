James Harden Erupts for 44 and 17 as Rockets Fall to Blazers in Season Opener

Steve Dykes/Associated Press

Houston Rockets guard James Harden posted 44 points and 17 assists in his 2020-21 NBA season debut on Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers in a 128-126 overtime loss.

Harden made 12 of 22 field goals and 14 of 16 free throws. He also knocked down six of his 13 three-pointers and sank the game-tying bucket to force the extra frame:

The 2017-18 NBA MVP had 20 points and five assists in his final 12 minutes, 11 seconds of court time.

Harden and Rockets big man Christian Wood (31 points, 13 rebounds) engaged in a two-on-two showdown with Blazers guards Damian Lillard (32 points, nine assists) and CJ McCollum (44 points, eight assists).

That quartet accounted for all the points and assists in the final 2:03. Portland took a 123-118 lead off a McCollum jumper, but a Wood two-pointer and Harden three tied the game.

Lillard sank a shot and Harden hit a three before McCollum sank the game-winning triple with 6.9 seconds remaining.

Houston still had a chance for the victory, but Robert Covington stole a Harden pass to seal the Portland win.

It's been a tumultuous preseason for Harden and the Rockets. Of note, Harden has requested a trade to one of six contending teams, and the NBA fined him $50,000 for a COVID-19 protocol violation.

For now, Harden remains a Rocket, and he continues to stuff the stat sheet in his 12th NBA season. Harden and the Rockets will visit the Denver Nuggets next on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.