NFL Playoff Picture Week 16: AFC, NFC Scenarios Ahead of Sunday's Games

By the end of Sunday, all four AFC divisions may have champions. The Chiefs (AFC West) and Bills (AFC East) have already secured their respective division crowns, and two more teams could soon be joining them from the conference.

The Steelers can clinch the AFC North title with either a win over the Colts or a Browns loss to the Jets. Pittsburgh would also clinch if both of those games end in ties. If the Browns stay alive in the race, then their Week 17 matchup against the Steelers in Cleveland will be for the division title.

The Titans could clinch the AFC South title, but there's only one scenario in which that will happen. Tennessee needs to beat Green Bay and have Indianapolis lose to Pittsburgh. Otherwise, the Titans and Colts will still both be alive in the division race heading into Week 17.

Tennessee hasn't clinched a playoff berth yet, either, but that could change Sunday. The Titans will secure a postseason spot with a win or if the Ravens lose to the Giants. Tennessee would also clinch if both of those games end in ties.

The Browns can clinch a playoff berth (and end their postseason drought that goes back to the 2002 season) with a win over the Jets and losses by either the Ravens or Colts (or a Baltimore tie). They'd also secure a spot with a tie and a Ravens loss.

The Colts can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Steelers and a Ravens loss/tie, or they'd clinch with a tie and a Ravens loss.

The No. 1 seed is even more important than past years, as only one team from each conference will get a first-round bye. The Chiefs could secure that spot with a win/tie against the Falcons or if either the Steelers or Bills lose/tie this week.

Looking ahead to Week 17, the Dolphins will be able to clinch an AFC wild-card berth with a win over the Bills in their regular-season finale.