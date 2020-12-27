NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden's Trade List, John Collins Contract

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

While the James Harden trade saga has added another chapter, the story on John Collins' future is just beginning.

In today's rumor roundup, the All-Star takes top billing.

Harden has requested a trade from the Houston Rockets. Recently, he added two more teams to his list of potential trade partners, which already featured the Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks.

Sam Amick and Kelly Iko of The Athletic reported that Harden has "deemed the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers among his preferred destinations."

The update triggers two easy takeaways.

First, both Boston and Portland are competitive teams. That much is not surprising; all six destinations on Harden's list have the potential for a deep playoff run.

Second, though, is a bigger list means Harden understands the difficulty of trading him. Even beyond his off-court conduct—a topic that is, while not proper for me, surely a matter of discussion for executives—Harden is due $41.3, $43.3 and $47.4 million over the next three seasons, per HoopsHype.

Simply making a trade work financially is a challenge, and that's often before considering the actual return. But as cap space dictates what's allowed, the more important point is Houston needs to have interest in what's coming back.

Obvious, sure, but important to remember.

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

Plus, despite how frustrated they may be with Harden not following the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Rockets aren't resigned to trading him for the sake of moving on.

"While the Rockets are clearly displeased with Harden's choice and the consequences that came with it, sources say they won't let it affect their thought process on the trade front," the report said.

That much was confirmed in a separate report.

"The Rockets know to make a James Harden trade they've got to get maximum value back," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said. "The deals that they see out there in the marketplace feel like they're not good enough. They hope those offers will improve."

Perhaps the Celtics or Blazers will move the Rockets closer to their desired return for the disgruntled All-Star.

Collins, meanwhile, is also hoping for better offers. For him, though, the focus is on free agency instead of a trade.

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Entering his fourth year in the league, Collins could have signed an extension with the Atlanta Hawks before the 2020-21 season tipped off. The deadline (Dec. 21) passed with the young forward not receiving his preferred deal.

While it wasn't due to a lack of interest, Atlanta and Collins were simply too far apart.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective Podcast the Hawks offered Collins "in excess of $90 million." He rejected the proposal—presumably a four-year deal—because he's seeking a contract "at or near the max." Assuming a four-year pact, Collins' max is approximately $30 million higher.

Since they couldn't reach an agreement, Collins will enter restricted free agency next summer. He can sign an offer sheet from another team, which Atlanta will either match or reject.

In short: Collins is betting on himself.

Through three NBA seasons, he's averaged 16.2 points and 8.8 rebounds. Collins has steadily improved his shooting range to become a legitimate three-point weapon. The main concerns are his defensive impact and overall playmaking skills.

Still, it's easy to see Collins drawing a nine-figure offer sheet. Along with Rudy Gobert, all of Paul George, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have signed extensions in December.

Collins should be one of the top players available in free agency next summer. Atlanta has the first right of refusal, but it's looking like an expensive conversation.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.