AEW Star Jon Huber, Known as Brodie Lee, Dies at Age 41

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Professional wrestler Jon Huber, who was working in All Elite Wrestling under the ring name Brodie Lee, has died at age 41.

Huber's wife, Amanda, said on Instagram that he died from a "non COVID related lung issue."

AEW issued a statement about Huber:

Some of Huber's fellow wrestlers offered their condolences on social media:

Huber made his AEW debut in March as Lee, the leader of The Dark Order. He had his first major feud against Jon Moxley, leading to his receiving an AEW championship match at Double or Nothing.

Over the summer, Huber was engaged in a feud with Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Exalted One defeated Rhodes to win the title on the Aug. 22 episode of Dynamite.

Huber's most recent appearance on Dynamite was against Rhodes in a dog collar match for the TNT title. Rhodes won the belt back, with Huber being written off television due to injury. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful) reported last month that Huber was dealing with a "possible ankle injury."

Before joining AEW, Huber spent seven years working in WWE as Luke Harper. He worked primarily as a tag team wrestler with Erick Rowan. The duo won the NXT tag team titles and WWE SmackDown tag team titles once.

Huber also won the intercontinental championship in November 2014 when he defeated Dolph Ziggler.