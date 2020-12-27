Quick Takes on Brodie Lee's Legacy, What's Next for WWE's Seth Rollins and More

1 of 5

At only 41-years-old, Brodie Lee left this world way too soon. His passing on Saturday left the entire wrestling community in complete shock and resulted in performers from every major promotion expressing their condolences and sharing stories about how wonderful of a human being he was.

Lee was a once-in-a-lifetime talent who bared a strong resemblance to one of the best big men in wrestling history, Bruiser Brody, both in appearance and from an in-ring standpoint. That was helped him stand out when he initially broke onto the wrestling scene in 2003 and led him to building an incredible portfolio of matches and moments.

For the first decade of his career, he achieved great success everywhere he went before finally arriving in WWE in 2012. It didn't take long for him to land a recurring role on NXT TV as a member of The Wyatt Family, and as Luke Harper, he was a fantastic fit for the group.

Of course, Lee was much more than a menacing big man. He quickly proved that upon stepping inside the squared circle and showing the audience what brought him to the dance in the first place.

In addition to his dominant reign as one-half of the NXT Tag Team champions, he put together a tremendous string of matches with the likes of The Usos and The Shield upon arriving on the main roster. For a guy his size, he could do what few others could and bring fans to their feet every single time.

Although Lee didn't go as far as he should have while with WWE, he did enjoy a brief run as the Intercontinental champion in 2014 and was an integral part of The Wyatt Family. Many thought he should have been a part of the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33, and with the way he was getting over at that point in time, it's difficult to dispute that.

Lee was finally able to break through that proverbial glass ceiling earlier this year when he made his highly anticipated arrival in AEW as The Exalted One of The Dark Order. The debut didn't receive the reaction it deserved because of the show having to go on without fans in attendance, but it was still a surreal moment, nonetheless.

The last stretch of Lee's in-ring work was nothing short of remarkable as he had terrific matches with Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy and Cody Rhodes. He also went on a tear as AEW TNT champion before losing the belt to Cody in a hard-fought Dog Collar match, which will be remembered his final televised bout.

He was a once-in-a-lifetime talent, and more importantly, a standup individual loved and adored by many. To say he will be greatly missed would be a massive understatement and that the wrestling world is worse off without him in it.