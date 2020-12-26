Report: Cam Newton Expected to Start for Patriots vs. Bills over Jarrett Stidham

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

The New England Patriots expect to start quarterback Cam Newton on Monday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills visit Gillette Stadium, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

With the Patriots eliminated from the postseason, the team could use the contest as an opportunity to get another look at backup Jarrett Stidham. It appears that will not be the case.

Newton's experiment in New England hasn't produced the results either side expected when he signed an incentive-laden one-year deal late in the offseason.

Through 13 starts, the 2015 MVP has passed for 2,381 yards and five touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He's also added another 489 and 11 touchdowns on 122 carries. Stidham hasn't performed much better (212 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions on 33 passing attempts), but considering he's under contract in New England through 2022, it would make sense for head coach Bill Belichick to give him a few more opportunities under center.

That won't be the case just yet.

Newton will still get the start on Monday with a chance to show he's still improving in Belichick's offense as he prepares to re-enter free agency again this offseason.

There may not be too many chances left, either way.