Report: John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, More Rockets to Return Thursday vs. Kings

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets are likely to have John Wall, Eric Gordon, DeMarcus Cousins and Mason Jones back for Thursday's game against the Sacramento Kings, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The four players were ordered to quarantine for seven days to satisfy the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Houston's season-opener Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed because the team didn't have at least eight active players.

The league said three Rockets players had COVID-19 tests that were flagged as positive or inconclusive. Four other members of the roster were placed into quarantine due to contact tracing.

James Harden also received a $50,000 fine for violating the protocols. ESPN's Tim MacMahon reported the league had looked into a video showing Harden at an event without a face mask on. Per Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the 2017-18 MVP tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Harden is eligible to play Saturday against the Portland Trail Blazers, giving the Rockets nine available players.

Houston will once again be short-handed Monday against the Denver Nuggets before reinforcements should arrive in the form of Wall, Cousins, Gordon and Jones.

Wednesday's postponement was another twist for the Rockets, who have seen the last month and change dominated by questions over Harden's future.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported team executives described Harden's recent behavior as "selfish and reckless" but did't believe it would scuttle a possible trade. One NBA executive said the team had enlisted the services of a private investigator to perform a background check into the eight-time All-Star.