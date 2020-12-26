    Bills' Josh Norman Talks Fundraiser to Help Benefit Buffalo Small Businesses

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistDecember 26, 2020

    Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman (29) celebrates as he walks off the field after defeating the Denver Broncos 48-19 in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec.. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
    Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

    The 2020 season is Josh Norman's first with the Buffalo Bills, but he is already helping the local area in a major way off the field.

    The cornerback spoke to TMZ Sports about his Buffalo Business Blitz effort, which is raising money for local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns. Norman donated $25,000 of his own money to the cause and is asking for more help for the hundreds of applications he has received from small businesses.

    He said there have been about "650 applications" and that he expects around $500,000 in total donations.

    "Right now, we're probably at like $80 grand but that's just accounted into the box," Norman said. "There's other things that are coming on—couple hundred thousand dollars, so we'll probably be at half a mil, probably a little more than that. Depends on if the donors come through."

    The plan is for Norman to select as many of the businesses that applied for help on Jan. 1 and mail them checks to help remain afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Giving back is nothing new for the 2015 Pro Bowler, who donated $18,000 to an immigrant detention center and $100,000 to help residents of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. He also donated $50,000 to help children and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    On the field, Norman's Bills already clinched the AFC East crown at 11-3 and will look to further solidify their seeding with Monday night's showdown against the New England Patriots.  

