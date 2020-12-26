NBA Free Agents 2020: Predictions and Landing Spots for J.J. Barea, More

2 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are tied with the Toronto Raptors for the fewest points scored on average to begin the season at 99 per night after two contests. Even more concerning is the Warriors' three-point shooting percentage at 25.6 percent, good for 24th in the league.

Golden State aren't even distributing the ball too well, averaging 20 assists as a team—the 26th-worst mark in the league. Here's how head coach Stever Kerr described those troubles after the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas day:

"It's always difficult to go to a new team. It's just the way it is in this league. New terminology, new style of play, new teammates. It's only been two games. We've played two of the best teams in the league. We didn't find any rhythm at all to the game. It will shake out over time. Kelly [Oubre is] going to be fine. Andrew [Wiggins] will be fine. Those guys are proven players in this league. I've got to do a better job of putting them in positions to get comfortable, too."

One way to make up for those growing pains, address the offensive issues and become more lethal from deep would be to add veteran sharpshooter Kyle Korver.

The 39-year-old hasn't decided his next step, and the last NBA media heard from him, he was still talking over his future with his family. The Warriors should convince him to come to the Bay Area before he decides to hang it up for good.

In 58 games for the Bucks last year, Korver averaged 6.7 points and 1.2 assists in 16.6 minutes per game while still shooting 41.8 percent from behind the arc. That's only a shade off his career average of 42.9 percent and shows he can still find the bottom of the net with ease.

His presence could help settle a Golden State offense that hasn't been able to find any rhythm to begin the year. If Kerr believes the Warriors' issues will work themselves out over time, Korver provides the type of immediate aid and season-long depth that could help correct things sooner rather than later.