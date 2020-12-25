Steve Kerr Says Warriors Are 'Just Scattered Right Now' After Bucks, Nets Losses

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr hasn't seen a lot of cohesion from his team following back-to-back losses to open the 2020-21 NBA season.

"We're just scattered right now," Kerr told reporters after a 138-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day. "We look like a series of moving parts."

Playing against the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets probably made the Warriors look worse than they really are. Golden State is bound to improve once Draymond Green recovers from his foot injury. Likewise, Stephen Curry probably isn't going to shoot 34.2 percent from the field over the entire season.

Having said that, the lower end of the projections for the Warriors might prove to be the most accurate. One team executive from the Eastern Conference told ESPN's Tim Bontemps they have "almost no shot at the playoffs."

At the very least, it could take some time before the team is as fluid as Kerr would like since this roster hasn't logged many minutes together.

Kelly Oubre Jr., James Wiseman and Brad Wanamaker are new additions, Curry was limited to five games in 2019-20, and Andrew Wiggins had 12 games with Golden State before the suspension of last season. The team also had a little over a month to adjust to Klay Thompson's Achilles tear.

That the front office pivoted so quickly to acquire Oubre—at a significant cost—illustrated a level of ambition and desire to return to the postseason. Cracking the top eight in the Western Conference will require far more than what Golden State delivered in its first two games, though.