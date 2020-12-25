Report: Saints Sign Ex-Bill Jake Kumerow to Contract with Michael Thomas on IR

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints claimed wideout Jake Kumerow off waivers from the Buffalo Bills on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

A product of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the 28-year-old Kumerow scored his first touchdown of the season against the Denver Broncos in Week 15. He'll now join a Saints offense in need of skill players after wideout Michael Thomas went on injured reserve with an ankle injury last week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.