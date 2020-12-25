    Report: Saints Sign Ex-Bill Jake Kumerow to Contract with Michael Thomas on IR

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 25, 2020

    Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jake Kumerow (87) during warmups before an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes )
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    The New Orleans Saints claimed wideout Jake Kumerow off waivers from the Buffalo Bills on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    A product of Wisconsin-Whitewater, the 28-year-old Kumerow scored his first touchdown of the season against the Denver Broncos in Week 15. He'll now join a Saints offense in need of skill players after wideout Michael Thomas went on injured reserve with an ankle injury last week.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      Saints vs Vikings Inactives: Trey Hendrickson Inactive

      Saints vs Vikings Inactives: Trey Hendrickson Inactive
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Saints vs Vikings Inactives: Trey Hendrickson Inactive

      Canal Street Chronicles
      via Canal Street Chronicles

      Can Drew Brees Shake Off Rust vs. Vikings?

      Can Drew Brees Shake Off Rust vs. Vikings?
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Can Drew Brees Shake Off Rust vs. Vikings?

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Saints, Vikings spend holiday in another high-stakes clash

      Saints, Vikings spend holiday in another high-stakes clash
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Saints, Vikings spend holiday in another high-stakes clash

      The Times
      via The Times

      Film Study: Despite result, Saints defense showed out versus Mahomes

      Film Study: Despite result, Saints defense showed out versus Mahomes
      New Orleans Saints logo
      New Orleans Saints

      Film Study: Despite result, Saints defense showed out versus Mahomes

      Canal Street Chronicles
      via Canal Street Chronicles