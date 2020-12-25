Sting Talks Vince McMahon; Trish Stratus on Sasha Banks Match; Jericho-AEW Rumor

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Sting Recounts Conversations with McMahon over WWE Move

For more than a decade after WCW was bought out by WWE in 2001, fans wondered whether Sting would follow many of his colleagues and wrestle under the WWE banner. It finally happened in 2014.

Sting revealed on a Christmas Eve episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast (via Wrestling Inc's Ross Kelly) that he and Vince McMahon had spoken about a move well before that:

"After [WCW] ended, we never did talk. There was never any discussion, at least not immediately after. It was, maybe, a year after that Vince reached out and we had a conversation and talking with Vince was always good. But then you get his group of attorneys and my attorney and it all kinda falls apart. Long story short, I wasn't willing to make the commitment that he wanted."

The Hall of Famer also recalled how he explained to McMahon at one point how he was going to sign with TNA, to which the WWE chairman responded, "BLAH!"

Stratus Talks Possible Banks Match

Trish Stratus' days as a full-time wrestler are over, but that hasn't stopped her from making the occasional appearance in recent years. She faced off with Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019 and teamed with Lita to take on Alicia Fox and Mickie James at Evolution.

During an appearance on Women's Wrestling Talk (via Kelly), Stratus expressed her belief that a match with Sasha Banks is something "fans want to see and I think deep down I would like to see." She added she respects Banks "as a person and as an athlete and as a performer and as a friend."

"And so, when we had a simple face-off at Royal Rumble and people are still buzzing about it how many years later and talking about it like it's a dream match. And so, I've always said since I have retired, if there was an opportunity for me to go back it would be for something that's challenging, stimulating, the fans want it. Something that's exciting and it does something for both parties involved. So, she kinda fits the bill in that regard. Not to say I'm coming back; I'm just saying that's someone that I think...Trish Stratus and Sasha Banks is a nice pairing."

It doesn't seem like it would take much for WWE to get the 45-year-old back in the ring for a marquee pay-per-view bout.

Jericho Intervened in Dynamite Match Booking

Chris Jericho and MJF earned a victory over Top Flight on AEW's Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite on Wednesday.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer (via Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), Dante and Darius Martin "had all kinds of ideas for the match" before Jericho weighed in to dictate how the bulk of the match would unfold.

Rather than attempting to take the spotlight away from Top Flight, Meltzer said Jericho was weighing in and using his experience to show how some of the spots were unnecessary to tell a good story during the match.