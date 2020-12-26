Bears' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 16

0 of 4

Jim Mone/Associated Press

A miserable Christmas day for the Minnesota Vikings was a great gift for the Chicago Bears. The Vikings' humiliating 52-33 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Friday eliminated them from playoff contention at 6-9.

That's one less team the Bears will have to worry about in their pursuit of one of the wild-card spots in the NFC playoff picture. Chicago has seen an offensive revival around Mitchell Trubisky that has the team back in the postseason picture after looking dead and buried for several weeks.

Week 16 sees a favorable matchup, as they travel to face the hapless Jacksonville Jaguars, who are in prime position to get the No. 1 pick in the draft. It should be relatively easy for them to take care of business, but at 7-7, they still need other results to go their way in Week 16 to help their cause.

Here's a look at the general picture for the Bears, as well as a look at the teams they should be rooting for in the games that could affect their hopes.