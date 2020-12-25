    Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Yankees Haven't Had Recent Talks Due to LeMahieu

    Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs after hitting a double in the fifth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card baseball series against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Cleveland.
    David Dermer/Associated Press

    Trading for Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor is reportedly not priority No. 1 for the New York Yankees.

    According to Brendan Kuty of NJ.com, "there haven't been any talks recently regarding the Yankees and Lindor" in large part because the Bronx Bombers view bringing back DJ LeMahieu as their top priority.

    "It's possible they could pivot toward the Indians shortstop if something for LeMahieu falls through," Kuty wrote.

    That means New York fans could be waiting for a while for something to happen along either front, as Kuty also reported the Yankees and LeMahieu aren't exactly close on a deal and were more than $25 million apart in recent discussions.

    It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the American League East team is focused on bringing back the second baseman.

    After all, he is a three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glover, two-time Silver Slugger and two-time batting title winner who slashed .364/.421/.590 with 10 home runs and 27 RBI during the shortened 2020 campaign. He has been a critical part of the team's lineup the past two years even if he doesn't generate as many headlines as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

    Still, Lindor would be quite the addition for the Yankees or any team.

    He is a four-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger and two-time Gold Glover who is just 27 years old. The shortstop is one of the best two-way players of his generation and would represent arguably the biggest prize of the entire offseason for a club that was able to acquire him via trade.

    Lindor is under contract with Cleveland through the 2021 campaign, so the team could look to move him before potentially losing him to free agency without a return package.

    It just seems like the Yankees aren't focused on joining those bidding battles for right now.

